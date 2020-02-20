Fortel's Increasing Role in the Progress of UK's Construction Industry

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Fortel is not just known for their commitment towards delivering top notch workforce for their clients but also for their commitment towards the overall wellbeing of their workforce. The company has recently signed a charter with Building Mental Health. The primary objective of the charter is to increase the awareness of mental health issues within the construction industry. With this charter, Fortel commits to the framework and the values to help and support people in the industry throughout their work life. Building Mental Health is a network of volunteers including contractors, sub-contractors, trade unions and associations, designers, training bodies and regulators. Fortel is pleased to be a member of this framework and Sat Nijjer, CEO of Fortel looks forward to be contribute towards the success of the BMH Agenda.



Through this charter, Fortel will be a part of the overall mental health agenda by making the best practices and information available for use; and participate in activities that revolve around educating the employees for increased awareness in mental health. Signing this charter with BMH only validates the fact that Fortel is always committed towards contributing towards the betterment of the industry and when it comes to addressing the mental issues of the workforce, Fortel always takes the lead. Sat Nijjer, Fortel Owner comments that this is just one step that they are taking on the mission to share some of the best tools and resources available and also provided by charities such as @LighthouseClub.



About Fortel

Fortel Services Ltd is one of the largest and trusted suppliers of agency labour, construction and trades professionals and a SIA ACS security services provider. Established in 1998, Fortel has expanded to over £100 million and 2250 employees across niches.



