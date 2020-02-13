Fortel's Role in UK's Construction Industry with Concrete Contributions to the Economy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Fortel takes pride in announcing that they are UK's only providers of external and internal concrete floors. Deloitte's Futures 1000 listed them as the country's best performing businesses in recent years. Fortel, the pioneer suppliers of agency workforce for the construction industry supply the best teams to the site whether it is bridges or motorways, shopping malls or health centers. Fortel's role in UK's construction industry cannot be undermined.



In 2019, Fortel CEO, Sat Nijjer met with the Home Secretary and the Mayor of West Midlands at Fortel's Development Site and introduced the new state of the art office spaces and training academy.Several key issues were discussed such as Fortel's contribution to help deal with local unemployment, Brexit, Immigration, etc. Later that year Fortel became a Silver Partner with Walsall Works due to the special focus on local recruitment and alliances with the local community. Sat Nijjer is a part of the Walsall Economic Board with special involvement in Walsall Borough's Economic Development.



At Fortel, the workforce is always given utmost importance. With constant improvements on the skills, knowledge and language training, Fortel also offers industry leading pay, conditions and full health & wellbeing packages. Their services are above and beyond recruitment. Fortel collaborates with major contractors in the country for all their construction needs. Fortel is committed to sustainable working conditions whether it is with technologies, workforce, materials or resources.



To know more visit https://fortel.co.uk/



About Fortel

Fortel is one of the leading companies that specializes in supplying agency labour to various construction projects including rail, power, roads & motorways, utilities, defence, retail, hotel & leisure. Fortel transports bespoke pre-briefed and trained teams to the construction site to delivers high productivity with fewer resources.



Media Contact



Fortel

Address: 33-35 Wednesfield Road, Willenhall,

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV13 1AE

Phone: 01902-603409

Website: https://fortel.co.uk