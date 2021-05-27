Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Fortified Food Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fortified Food Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fortified Food. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nestle (Switzerland),Kellogg (United States),Dean Foods (United States),Unilever (United Kingdom),Kraft Foods (United States),Meiji Group (Japan),Red Bull (Austria) ,The Proctor & Gamble Company (United States),General Mills, Inc (United States),Hain Food Group Inc. (United States).



Definition:

The global fortified foods market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years on account of increasing consumption of vitamin-enriched foods. Food enrichment or fortification refers to the process of making food more nutritional by adding vitamins and minerals. Various types of food fortification have been identified by governments around the world and international organizations. This method is carried out at an industrial level, community level, and household, level to offer enhanced nutrition to people. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have identified food fortification as one of the strategies to reduce the prevalence of malnutrition, particularly in underdeveloped countries. Several organizations have come forward to help people living in backward areas of countries such as India and Nigeria, by bridging the gap between nutrition and agriculture. North America, Japan, and Western Europe are the markets exhibiting maximum opportunities for fortified milk and milk-producing companies.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Fortified Food Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The strong demand for healthy food products and increasing awareness about the essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals among consumers, will accelerate the demand for fortified food products.



Market Drivers:

The rising health consciousness among consumers

The rising willingness among consumers in emerging economies to spend on fortified foods



Challenges:

The increasing supervisory problems from the food safety department and excessive addition of a few minerals and vitamins in the food products



Opportunities:

The strengthening economies of Asia Pacific present huge opportunities for enterprises

Favorable regulations aimed at eradicating malnutrition and the growing awareness among policymakers



The Global Fortified Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Basic Food (Cheese, Butter, Yoghurt, Others), Processed Food, Extruded Products (Pasta, Snacks Food), Powdered Products (Infant Formula and Cereals, Powdered Beverages), Value added Food (Juice, Condiments)), Micronutrients (Vitamins (Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Other ), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Zinc, Iodine, Other Minerals), Other Fortifying Micronutrients), Raw Material (Flours (Rice, Wheat, Corn), Rice, Salt, Milk, Oil, Sugar), Technology (Drying (Oven Drying, Drum Drying, Spray Drying, Extrusion), Coating & Encapsulation, Others), Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Online Sales, Neighborhood Stores, Other Retail Format)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



