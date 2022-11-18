NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Fortified Rice Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Fortified Rice market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Wilmar International (Singapore), KRBL Limited (India), DSM (Netherlands), LT Foods (India), Estraco Kft. (Hungary), Cargill (United States), General Mills (United States), REI Agro Ltd. (India), The Rice 'n Spice Intl Ltd (United Kingdom), East End Foods (United Kingdom), Buhler (Switzerland), Uncle Ben's (United States).



Scope of the Report of Fortified Rice

Fortification is the practice of deliberately increasing the content of essential micronutrients like vitamins and minerals in food to improve its nutritional quality and provide a public health benefit with minimal risk to health. Malnutrition is the single largest contributor to disease globally, approximately one-third of the global population suffers from micronutrient deficiencies. Governments of various countries are looking to address this problem by food fortification. However, rice is the most widely-consumed food as a staple in daily diets, it is a promising vehicle for fortification to fill the nutrient gap of populations worldwide.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Micronutrient (Vitamins, Minerals, Others), Technology (Dusting, Coating & Extrusion), Distribution Channel (Online, Supermarkets, Convenient Stores, Grocery Stores, Others), End-user (Commercial, Residential)



Market Drivers:

Loss of Vitamins and Minerals Due to Rice Milling

Increased Demand of Fortification of Rice to Fill the Nutrient Gap of Populations



Market Trends:

Advancements in Fortification Technology to Add High-quality Micronutrients



Opportunities:

High Consumption of Rice As a Staple Food By Half of the Global Population



Challenges:

Lack of National Regulations on Food Fortification and Private-Public Partnership



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fortified Rice Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fortified Rice market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fortified Rice Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Fortified Rice

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fortified Rice Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fortified Rice market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Fortified Rice Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



