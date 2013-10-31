"Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Growth in total FF beverages current value sales in 2012 was down slightly on 2011, and also slower than the CAGR for the entire review period. A similar slowdown was evident in volume growth rates for most individual product categories. This was mainly due to increasing maturity. Nonetheless, rising health awareness in Colombia ensured that demand for FF beverages remained robust overall. Carbohydrate-rich foods like potatoes, plantain and yucca feature heavily in the traditional Colombian...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in Colombia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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