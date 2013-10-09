"Fortified/Functional Beverages in Ukraine" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Fortified/Functional Beverages in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- FF energy drinks was the most significant from all FF beverages category in Ukraine in 2012. In comparison, other categories within FF beverages, such as FF nectars, FF cola carbonates and FF chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks, are relatively small and underdeveloped in Ukraine. Additional fortification of beverages was not very popular in the country at the end of the review period due to an underdeveloped health and wellness trend, slow westernisation trends and a still volatile economic...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Beverages in Ukraine report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Hot Drinks, FF Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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