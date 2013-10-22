Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China - New Market Research Report

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- With the unstable economic conditions in 2012, consumers once again feared for their jobs and in turn faced hectic schedules in both their working and personal lives. This in turn led to them having less time to exercise or even have a proper meal. Therefore, the increasing health consciousness of consumers led to them turning to other sources to enhance and bridge the nutritional gap on a daily basis. This in turn enabled fortified/functional packaged food to post 8% retail value growth in...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in Hong Kong, China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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