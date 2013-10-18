New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Fortified/functional packaged food continues to perform well in 2012 with value sales increasing by 12% in current terms. Despite a minor decline in both FF bakery products and FF confectionery, fortified/functional food showed significant growth in categories where nutrition is considered important, such as FF dairy, FF meal replacement, FF snack bars and FF baby food. Consumers like to receive multifunctional benefits from packaged food and have become sophisticated in selecting a brand from...
Euromonitor International's Fortified/Functional Packaged Food in South Korea report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: FF Baby Food, FF Bakery Products, FF Confectionery, FF Dairy, FF Meal Replacement, FF Noodles, FF Oils and Fats, FF Pasta, FF Snack Bars, FF Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fortified/Functional Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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