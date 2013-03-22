Fortunate Sacramento California Cyber Business Owner Adam Paul Green Visited Boston Massachusetts Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Chris Turpin of Forever Living by Announcing Them as a G3 Week 2 Award Winner for Facebook Monster

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- G3 believes that their recognition program will bring to light the good and positive side of Network Marketing. This is a legal business model. There are good people in this industry and it is a perfect fit for many who desire a part-time, home based business which does not require a huge upfront financial investment. MLM requires one to help their recruits come to their own decision that the opportunity is good for them. The biggest perk for MLM is that average people can associate and be trained by multi-millionaires; and that these ‘Average Joes’ are not in business alone. Team leaders pledge their support in helping teammates become successful. This is one of the most positive attributes of Network Marketing. Distributors are responsible to help their new recruits get their businesses off to a good, positive start, and to continue supporting them as they grow. This kind of support extends up line to the sponsoring distributor's sponsor, and beyond. In short, the entire network is tied together by people helping people succeed. In addition, most companies offer training programs for new recruits, and make helpful materials and literature available.



Results from Week # 2



Fortunate Sacramento California Cyber Business Owner Adam Paul Green Visited Boston Massachusetts Recently and Recognized the Efforts of Chris Turpin (Forever Living) by Announcing them as a G3 Week 2 Award Winner for Facebook Monster



Industry representative, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), reports that its 59 regional member associations accounted for more than US$114 Billion in retail sales in 2007, through the activities of more than 62 million independent sales representatives. The United States Direct Selling Association (DSA) reported that in 2000, 55% of adult Americans had at some time purchased goods or services from a direct selling representative and 20% reported that they were currently (6%) or had been in the past (14%) a direct selling representative. According to the WFDSA, consumers benefit from direct selling because of the convenience and service it provides, including personal demonstration and explanation of products, home delivery, and generous satisfaction guarantees. In contrast to franchising, the cost for an individual to start an independent direct selling business is typically very low with little or no required inventory or other cash commitments to begin.



Most direct selling associations, including the Bundesverband Direktvertrieb Deutschland, the direct selling association of Germany, and the WFDSA and DSA require their members to abide by a code of conduct towards a fair partnership both with customers and salesmen. Most national direct selling associations are represented in the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA). Direct selling is distinct from direct marketing because it is about individual sales agents reaching and dealing directly with clients. Direct marketing is about business organizations seeking a relationship with their customers without going through an agent/consultant or retail outlet. Direct selling often, but not always, uses multi-level marketing (salesperson is paid for selling and for sales made by people he recruits or sponsors) rather than single-level marketing (salesperson is paid only for the sales he makes himself).



http://www.wfdsa.org/about_dir_sell/index.cfm?fa=whatisds



Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.



Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity



http://www.directselling411.com/about-direct-selling



When people needed or wanted something in the old days, they’d look up information in the yellow pages. Today, people turn to search engines to find what they want or need. Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 250,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find your conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one learns “how” to use social media correctly then they will understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking. The Ten G3 Award Categories are: