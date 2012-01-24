Fortune 500 Companies Commend ‘LearnPPT’ for Their Comprehensive Business Strategy Frameworks

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2012 -- The current economy’s ups and downs make it extremely important for established corporations and startup companies to keep a close eye on their spending habits and business strategy.



But not all employees have the proper tools and resources in place to assist with effective strategy development or market analysis.



Since 2010, Fortune 500 companies, top MBA programs, and leading management consultancies across more than 40 countries have utilized the business strategy frameworks available from LearnPPT. Featuring tried-and-true business presentation materials created by highly educated and experienced ex-management consultants, LearnPPT provides companies with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their pricing strategy, growth strategy, scenario planning, and more.



Complex business issues can be much more readily analyzed and resolved using the business frameworks offered by LearnPPT.



The company’s PowerPoint documents include both instructional slides and templates focused on different business projects, including market analysis, product life cycle, change management, business case development, cost reduction and more. Many also include templates that can be imported into customers’ own presentations for added flexibility. Some also include companion Excel-based financial models.



Past customers have raved about the high-quality business frameworks offered by LearnPPT and the success they have found as a result of them.



According to the CEO from a consumer products startup, "I manage a business doing over 50 million in sales. I have found the growth strategy toolkit to be tremendously insightful in how I should look at growing my company. Would not hesitate to recommend this document to others."



An associate with a strategy consulting firm agrees, “These products were excellent, saved me tons of time for my deliverables, and were highly revered by my managers and clients!”



Other past clients have included employees of AT&T, General Electric, IBM, Coca-Cola, and Intel.



The PowerPoint templates and diagrams and business frameworks available from LearnPPT are appropriate for people across all industries and at any level in the organization, including marketing, corporate strategy, corporate finance, and supply chain.



With frameworks starting at just $11.99, LearnPPT features affordable business presentation solutions, as well as special bundle packages that include a number of different frameworks.



Companies can browse the slides in all of the LearnPPT business strategy toolkits by visiting http://learnppt.com/business-strategy.php



About LearnPPT

Founded in 2010, LearnPPT offers the essential PowerPoint tools companies need to create professional and effective business presentations. Products range from ready-to-use PowerPoint diagrams to consulting-quality business strategy frameworks and have been used by Fortune 500 companies, top MBA programs, and leading management consultancies across more than 40 countries.