Fortune 500 Company Uses INXPO's Webcasting and Online Events Platform to Host Quarterly Meetings

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- INXPO, the next-generation webcasting and online events solution provider continues to pave the way in the virtual meetings space by partnering with One Smooth Stone, an event and communication agency, to deploy successful quarterly mid-mangers business meetings for a top fortune 500 company.



According to a newly-published article by the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), One Smooth Stone’s client has discovered a new and innovative way to offer management and leadership training. The three-hour virtual event, called the Mid-Managers Business Meetings Initiative, has now been offered seven times over the past two years. Participation in the online event was extremely high—as many as 3,500 mid-managers logged in for the live presentations—and the response to the online event was “overwhelmingly positive.”



Partner and re-seller of INXPO’s online event solution, One Smooth Stone, developed and produced the virtual event for their client noting INXPO’s software to be the right solution for the job.



Gary Vlk, principal and executive vice president of One Smooth Stone, was quoted in the PCMA stating, “with the amount of information, the longevity of the strategy, and the complexity of the audience, being able to communicate with them, and keeping them within a single space — that all made sense that this platform was the right decision and [that] a single standalone webcast or a series of calls or other types of digital meetings wouldn’t work.”



With an award-winning platform that can easily handle thousands of users concurrently in a virtual space, INXPO continues to be the industry’s innovator, transforming the way business leaders connect with their audience.



Read more about the full details of the PCMA article.



About INXPO

INXPO's next generation webcasting platform can be deployed as a link on a website or in an email, in an online virtual event on the company's award-winning event platform, or as part of an ongoing 365 community inside its Social Business TV product. In addition to delivering audio and video webcasts, the company complements these broadcasts with social tools that turn lackluster presentations into memorable experiences. INXPO has more than 3,000 successful online communications programs for global customers, including Autodesk, Cisco, Freeman, George P. Johnson, Hilton, HIMSS, P&G, PCMA, TechTarget, UBM and the U.S. Department of State. To learn more about how INXPO can fit into an organization's existing communications strategy, please visit www.inxpo.com, email at contactsales@inxpo.com, or call (312) 962-3708.



About One Smooth Stone

As an event and communication agency, One Smooth Stone helps companies build relationships critical to the success of their business through expertly crafted programs and events. Founded in 1995, their event strategy and consultation, technical expertise and on-site precision have been the core of their success. An early adopter of online event technology, One Smooth Stone has been an INXPO channel partner since 2009 allowing them to offer a unified event strategy including both physical and digital venues to global brands including McDonald's, Hyatt Corporation, OfficeMax, Gartner, BMC Software and Iron Mountain. The company is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL. Additional information can be found at www.onesmoothstone.com, email at gvlk@onesmoothstone.com or call (630) 427-4222.