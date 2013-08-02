Fortune 500 Industrial Manufacturer Reduced Inventory Levels with Ultriva

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- A multi-billion dollar, global manufacturer of electrical, electromechanical and electronic products sought a solution to reduce inventory levels at five manufacturing facilities around the world, including McKinney (USA), Nuevo Laredo (Mexico), Gallardon (France), Bologna (Italy) and Shanghai (China).



Ultriva developed a pilot project focused on three suppliers. These suppliers represented 407 part numbers with a historic inventory value of $621,000. The implementation sought to reduce inventory levels to an amount that was more than sufficient to cover reasonably expected usage. Based off this conservative style model, it was projected that a $96,000 reduction in non-consignment parts will be realized in addition to the benefits of reducing $106,000 of consignment inventory from the processes, acknowledging the benefits of leaning the entire process, not just the portion visible financially.



After Ultriva’s integrated with PRMS, DATAPOINT, MAPICS MRP and home grown mainframe using Supplier, Interplant and Customer Replenishment at 8 plants in 12 months the Fortune 500 Company realized over 75% reduction in average on-hand inventory and over 80% reduction in standard deviation between inventory peaks and troughs.



The Fortune 500 Company has five primary segments: process management, appliance and tools, climate technologies, industrial automation and network power. With a global presence spanning 150 countries and 300 plants worldwide, the company is advantageously positioned with the infrastructure, knowledge and experience to provide integrated product solutions around the world.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter @Ultriva.



