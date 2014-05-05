Forty Years of Product Knowledge Makes QTS Industry Leader

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Quest-Tec Solutions, a Houston-based company that specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacture of liquid level indicators and gauges, boasts of its 40 years of product knowledge, making them a leader in the industry. Living up to its tagline “Bringing a New Standard of Level,” Quest-Tec Solutions takes pride of its long lineage of quality, experience, and care in the development and engineering of the liquid level gage and valve product lines which began more than forty years ago.



“These products have been consistently refined and improved to remain one of the industry leaders in liquid level measurement. One of the leading liquid measurement companies, Daniel Measurement and Control, directed this product development and engineering,” the company head shares. “New management means a fresh dedication to bring you solutions. On September 27, 2001, the liquid level gage and valve product lines were purchased by Quest-Tec Solutions.”



Quest-Tec Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Baro Holdings, Inc., presently employs management and staff that have over 125 years of solid experience, knowledge, and familiarity of the liquid level gage and valve product lines. During the same time, Quest Tec Solutions has acquired its ISO-9001:2000 certification by The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board. This certification is a testament to the same high quality standards in which its customers have always benefited. As a leader in liquid level measurement innovation, QTS promises to continue to offer the quality and performance customers expect.



The growth of the company did not stop there. QTS has expanded and acquired new facilities which mean flexibility to better accommodate the needs of its customers and clients. Quest-Tec Solutions relocated its manufacturing facility for better growth and flexibility. In addition to the existing Daniel Liquid Level Gage and Valve line, this new facility has also allowed for the expansion into new product offerings including Glass-Trac liquid level gages and valves, Steam-Trac steam and water gages, Level-Trac steam and water level indicators and alarms, and Magne-Trac magnetic gages.



“When choosing your liquid level measurement solution provider, why not choose the best? The symmetry of a field tested, time proven product coupled with the energy of new management has positioned Quest-Tec Solutions to be best suited to assist you in solving your liquid level measurement challenges,” he concludes.



For more information about Quest-Tec Solutions and all the products and services it offers, visit http://questtecsolutions.com.