Fortytwo Corporate Services - the Gateway to Europe for Malta Company Formation

St Julians, Valletta -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Swedish born and Malta based FORTYTWO Group has launched its latest business venture in Malta – Fortytwo Corporate Services. As noted in a statement released today this company is primarily intended to provide support functions for small and medium sized companies wanting to set up shop or relocate to Malta as well as assist with the growth of new and existing businesses - something that the Group is so passionate about. The launch of the new company is a clear statement of intent of the Group’s determination to help new businesses establish themselves in new markets, such as Malta or use Malta as a base to the rest of the European Union.



Erik Angelow, Fortytwo Group CEO, said “when I relocated my Group of companies to Malta, I did not manage to find a one-stop shop solution to cater for the companies’ needs during the relocation and setting up process. It was this very circumstance which led me to explore this lacuna in the market.” Today Fortytwo Corporate Services promises to become a single point of contact for all businesses wishing experience, expertise, timeliness and professionalism in support functions allowing you to focus your energies and efforts on your core business.



The management of FORTYTWO Group has expressed full confidence in the move noting that with the growth in the Maltese economy, many businesses will continue to be attracted to invest in the country. An encouraging point to note is that the process of Malta company formation is straightforward, effective and efficient – yet another reason why one should consider investing in Malta, besides the low set up costs and attractive tax regimes.



About Fortytwo Corporate Services

Fortytwo Corporate Services launched its operation in January 2013 and is now pleased to announce the launch of its fresh and informative website. We encourage visitors to browse our website at fortytwocs.com for further information and also contact us for further enquiries.



Media Contact

Portomaso Marina Level -5

St Julians,Malta

telephone : +356 9945 4253

http://fortytwocs.com