Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Forum National Investments Ltd. (FMNL) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Forum National Investments Ltd. (FMNL) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Forum National Investments Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Forum National Investments Ltd. (FNIL) is an integrated tour operator in North America. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates travel clubs, a travel agency, and charter cruise vessel across Canada. The company owns and operates travel clubs under the name of Snowbird Vacations and Family Vacations Centers. FNIL also develops travel related products and services for its registered members. In addition, the company operates in the life settlement market by sourcing life settlement policies through business to business channels. Furthermore, it owns a passenger carrying yacht, the 120' MV Spirit of 2010, an 18 foot tender, two jet skis, and ocean going kayaks. FNIL is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.



Companies Mentioned



Forum National Investments Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143613/forum-national-investments-ltd-fmnl-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###