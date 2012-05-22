Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Ribbun Software is a rapidly growing SEO and SMO firm that aims to create a strong web presence for its clients through a diverse range of services. The company has recently expanded its range with the addition of its forum profile link building service.



The new forum profile link building service offered by Ribbun Software will involve the addition of back links directed at a target website on properly chosen forum websites and other social networking websites. This form of search engine optimization is not particularly new, but it has gained some popularity and effectiveness in the recent past. The benefits of profile link building is shared by Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit, who says, “Forum profile link building has been around for quite some time, but it has been used for spam and black hat purposes for so long that people have forgotten how effective it can be in the right hands. Our new link building service will help clients use forums in the best way possible and get an edge over their competitors in terms of a positive web presence.”



Ribbun has already achieved a significant amount of success when it comes to link building. It is the top link building service provider in several countries, including the United States, U.K., Spain, Brazil, and Germany. The company’s new forum profile link building service is also built on the same principles that made its other link building services popular.



With this service, Ribbun Software has formed a team of 10 SEO and link building experts in order to research and single out high quality forums. During this process, the company looks at the Alexa Rank of the forum as well as the search engine results page rank of the forum. These two ranks are important in their own way. The Alexa Rank of a forum determines the quality of traffic received by the website, which helps send targeted traffic to the client website. The search engine results page rank of a website determines its link authority, which is a measure of the increase in a client’s page rank with a link. The company also adds random bookmarks in order to fasten up the indexing process for forum profile links.



About Ribbun

