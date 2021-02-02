Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Certain directors of Forward Industries, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Forward Industries directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hauppauge, NY based Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. Forward Industries, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $37.40 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2019, to $34.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2020, and that its normalized Loss declined from 33.4 million to $1.29 million over those respective time periods.



