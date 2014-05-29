Forziani Offering the Best in Class Elegant Designer Jewelry

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- With the base of operations in Orlando, Florida, USA, Forziani has emerged as a sought after global luxury accessories and designer brand fashion store. Since its inception a few years back, the designer fashion store has done a commendable job in providing designer label creations to its clients across the globe at highly discounted prices. Courtesy, its reasonable pricing structure, valued customers can make a substantial savings ranging from 20 to 40 percent on most of the products on daily basis. For the benefit of its esteemed clients, the online designer fashion store offers a wide assortment of elegant Designer Jewelry and fashion accessories.



A senior executive at Forziani had this to say in a recent interview, “Forziani, as a leading brand in the designer accessories business, encourages people to realize the power of dreams. Luxury is not tangible but a state of mind and inspires us in directing our efforts to realize dreams of our clients of possessing luxury brand name designer label goods without spending a fortune. In our endeavor to offer comprehensive solutions to our esteemed clients, we offer an enviable range of branded fashion accessories that include handbags, fine jewelry, sunglasses, shoes and small leather goods from more than 100 top international designers with a focus on Italian and European brands. All these superior and reasonably priced products come from the most revered and sought after brands like Saint Laurent, Prada, Fendi, Burberry, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel, Gucci, Balenciaga, Tod's, Chloe, Fendi, Coach, Tory Burch, and Michael Kors to name a few.”



The online gift store is also offers gift cards with multiple denominations and packed in an elegant gift folders. This serves as a perfect gift for someone special when you can’t decide and is a perfect fit for all occasions. The online store at Forziani ships it free to any destination within continental USA with affordable shipping to Canada and worldwide. To better the buying experience of clients, Forziani also offers the best in class customer service and benefits of Forziani Luxè Club which make the shopping experience with the online fashion store convenient, highly rewarding and memorable.



The executive further stated, “Quality is our hallmark and our resolve to offer high quality products and support services at reasonable prices has remained unwavering since we went operational. We take great pride in offering products that incorporate the cultural and philosophical ethos along with distinct style form over 120 countries all over the world. We fully understand the ever-dynamic needs and aspirations of our clients. In order to meet their demands, we replenish our inventory with the latest and trendy products every season that benchmarks our quality.”



Owing to these attributes, one can safely say that Forziani is the destination for availing Elegant Designer Jewelry. One can trust them to find really exquisite products.



About Forziani

Since its inception in 2011 as a family owned boutique in Orlando, USA, Forziani has emerged as the ideal choice for people who wish to purchase superior and trendy luxury accessories and designer jewelry at the most affordable prices. With a wide selection of highly coveted designer branded jewelry and accessories and high quality services, Forziani is poised to scale new heights in the time to come. The online fashion store also offers branded and designer handbags.



Contact Details



8400 Vineland Avenue

Orlando, Florida, USA

Ph: 1800 939 3629

Website: http://forziani.com