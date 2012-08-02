FOSCamelback.com Celebrates One Year of Providing Virtual Receptionist Services from Scottsdale

Lodi, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The internet has made it easy to find almost any product or service a business needs. In many cases, business owners do not even have to leave their office chairs to order merchandise, equipment, and other material for their business. However, receptionists are something that many business owners would not normally order online.



Front Office Staff has changed that. The company provides a friendly virtual receptionist who will handle calls for any business. Instead of paying the receptionist a full-time salary, business owners effectively ‘rent’ the receptionist for a fraction of what it would normally cost. FOSCamelback.com appeals to small and medium business owners who can’t afford to hire a full-time receptionist or who want the flexibility to upsize or downsize quickly.



A spokesperson explained the concept:



“In the current economy businesses can be reticent to employ new staff, costs can be prohibitive but so can the endless regulations and the personnel issues that come with it. Using live virtual receptionists is not a new concept but many of the services out there were poor, often staffed with overseas workers. We decided to offer a premium service at an affordable price with American citizens answering all calls.”



Front Office Staff is proud to have served businesses from its Scottsdale location for over a year. The company expanded into the Scottsdale area in July 2011, and according to a spokesperson, FOSCamelback.com has been pleased with its success in the region:



“Front Office Staff is extremely excited to celebrate our one year anniversary in Scottsdale. Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen our business grow at an encouraging rate, and we look forward to having many more successful years in the city.”



Although the company has been located in Scottsdale for just over a year, Front Office Staff been in business since 2006 in California.



Front Office Staff explains why their service has been booming in recent years:

“Most small business owners give their cell phone or personal business number as the primary method of contact. This avoids the need for a secretary and allows customers to connect directly with the business owner. This might seem like a good thing, but it has its drawbacks. Business owners can only talk to one customer at a time, and taking calls throughout the day can reduce productivity. If potential customers get a busy signal when they dial the business, they might not want to leave a message which can mean lost business.”



“Our live virtual receptionists, are dedicated to a specific business so callers get a continuity of service. This means the receptionists can answer questions, connect callers to the right person, and even schedule appointments for a business. Aside from making coffee for the company, virtual receptionists can do all the work of a traditional receptionist.”



FOSCamelback.com only sees positive growth for the business and hopes to have many more successful years in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and surrounding areas in the future.



About Front Office Staff

FOSCamelback.com provides virtual receptionists to owners of small and medium-sized businesses. Virtual receptionists are a cost-effective alternative to traditional receptionists, and they can answer questions, make appointments, and perform other tasks on behalf of a business. For more information, please visit: http://www.FOSCamelback.com