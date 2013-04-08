FosheeYaffe.com Continues to Serve Oklahomans After 35 Years of Business

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- When it comes to law firms, experience is often the most important quality. Experienced lawyers have the connections needed to win cases and they have the knowledge required to navigate the complexities of a state’s legal system.



With 35 years of legal experience at its back, Foshee & Yaffe Attorneys at Law continues to serve Oklahomans. Found online at FosheeYaffe.com, the law firm aims to provide superior legal services to clients who need assistance with a range of practices areas.



At the FosheeYaffe.com website, visitors will find a comprehensive listing of all of the law firm’s practice areas, including:



- Workers’ compensation

- Bankruptcy

- Business, contract, & commercial litigation

- Business organization & planning

- Civil/General Litigation

- Collections

- Criminal law

- Employment law

- Family law

- Immigration

- Insurance & bad faith

- Military law

- Oil, gas, & natural resources

- Probate & estate planning

- Real estate

- Social security & veterans’ disability



More information about each one of these practice areas can be found by visiting the FosheeYaffe.com. Each page on the website includes information about the specific attorneys who specialize in that practice area along with a basic guideline on how the law firm goes about winning cases in each practice area.



For example, at the page for car wrecks (http://www.fosheeyaffe.com/car-wrecks), visitors will find the specific types of vehicle accidents that are covered by the firm. Those who wish to learn more about the specific attorneys at Foshee & Yaffe can visit this page for more information: http://www.fosheeyaffe.com/attorneys



A spokesperson for Foshee & Yaffe explains what other information visitors can find on FosheeYaffe.com:



“Our website is designed to answer any questions visitors might have about Foshee & Yaffe Attorneys at Law. Sections of our website include a history of the law firm and its mission statement to all clients. We also have a client reviews section where clients can post their experience with us in order to educate future clients. Many reviews include information about the specific attorney that the client worked with along with the area of specialty, making it easy for prospective clients to determine the quality of services we offer.”



Once visitors are ready to inquire further about a specific legal service, they can visit the ‘Contact’ page on FosheeYaffe.com. After contacting Foshee & Yaffe, the law firm will schedule a free initial consultation to discuss the case and how to proceed.



About FosheeYaffe.com

FosheeYaffe.com is the online home of Foshee & Yaffe Attorneys at Law, an Oklahoma City law firm that has served Oklahomans since 1977. The law firm offers free initial consultations and specializes in business law, bankruptcy, insurance, real estate, and a number of other practice areas listed above. For more information, please visit: http://www.fosheeyaffe.com