Foster Care Fortnight and Fostering Information Now Provided by Advanced Foster Care

Foster Care Fortnight is a two-week event that occurs annually in the UK. It aims to bring awareness to children in need of foster families, making it one of the UK’s biggest foster carer recruitment campaigns to date. Foster Care Fortnight also highlights celebrities, politicians, and foster carers in their campaign, which sheds light on the desperate need for 9,000 new carers across the country.



This year, the campaign will run from May 13 to May 26, 2013.



Advanced Foster Care, one of the many supporters of the Foster Care Fortnight Event, has an excellent support network for anyone looking to become a foster parent.



The agency connects families looking to foster with children in need of homes. With Advanced Foster Care, a specialized team trains adults to become the best foster parent that they can be. Ideal foster parents are physically and emotionally fit, have at least one spare bedroom, are over the age of 21, and genuinely care about the children placed under their supervision.



Foster parenting is a rewarding career that benefits both the parent and child.



“I know I will never lose touch with Cathy, my foster parent, because she will always be there for me even when I leave foster care,” said Lin, a child who was placed into a home by Advanced Foster Care. “It makes me feel happy and secure. I am grateful to Cathy for believing in me and giving me the chance in life I wouldn’t have had if I weren’t with her.”



