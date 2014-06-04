Foster Design Build Takes Up Another Quirky Job, Renovates 1890s Chicago Firehouse to a Luxury Home

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Foster Deign Build LLC, a construction company based out of Chicago that has established a reputation for its innovative residential and commercial projects, has recently announced that they have nearly completed the design idea of converting a 1890s firehouse into a luxury home. The company is known for its renovation expertise and has been part many major projects over its extensive years.



The latest firehouse project has also caught attention of many leading architects and popular media such as The Chicago Architecture Blog. The president of the company Robert Berg mentioned that the transformation of the Lincoln Square Firehouse is not the first peculiar project they have taken up; in fact they “specialize in quirky jobs”.



Berg further added that even though such projects are exciting there are many challenging elements involved, especially when working with historical structures. With the firehouse Berg stated that “The owners want to keep it looking and feeling like an old fire station”, hence preserving the presence of the historical structure is also a priority.



Foster Design Build’s projects have featured in various media, one being a few years ago when the Chicagoist covered a similar peculiar project of the company, a rehab project of a historical Kenwood house where the “crime of the century” took place. The crime was held nearly 90 years ago on May 21, 1924 when two wealthy University of Chicago students kidnapped and murdered their 14 year old neighbor, Bobby Franks. The case of the crime was a historic one, due to the first uses of psychological evidence and the statements of the criminals, one being that they wanted to commit the perfect crime.



Foster Design Build has also been part of numerous residential and commercial projects for the Department of Navy and Department of Defense at Great Lakes Naval Station. It also constructed a 174,000 sq ft medical research facility in Evanston, Illinois.



Despite its numerous massive commercial projects Foster Design Build takes up residential projects with same diligence and passion. All of its previous clients have given positive Foster Design Build review and have often suggested the company to their immediate family members and friends. The company’s idea books and previous projects can be viewed on Houzz or on their official website itself.



About Foster Design Build LLC

Foster Design Build LLC is one of the reputed and leading construction companies in Chicago and surrounding suburbs. The company has worked on numerous projects from luxury homes, residential developments, home renovations to healthcare facilities, airport renovations and commercial structures. Foster Design Build and its innovative projects have been featured in many publications such as NBCNews.com, Huffington Post, Chicago Magazine, Chicagoist and recently in The Chicago Architecture Blog.



For more information about Foster Design Build LLC, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of fosterdesignbuild.com, please email to info@fosterdesignbuild.com.