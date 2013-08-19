Fosterly Announces #Govfest, an Event Connecting Leading Government Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Fosterly announced today that it has opened registration for #GovFest, an event aimed at bridging the gap between government and the private sector.



Bringing together many of the area's leading entrepreneurs and government innovators, #GovFest is a chance for those in the public and private sectors to come together for a night of education, conversation, networking and fun. It will take place at the Half Street Fairgrounds, directly adjacent to the National's Stadium, on Wednesday, September 25th from 4:00pm to 9:30pm.



#GovFest has two primary components. From 4:00pm to 6:30pm, #GovFest attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Innovation and Collaboration Expo, which will include:



- A panel moderated by Aneesh Chopra, the nation's first CTO, on bridging the gap between government and entrepreneurs;



- Quick highlights from several of the nation's Presidential Innovation Fellows;



- A showcase highlighting several of the region's startups and innovative service providers working with the government;



- 20 minute informational quick chats on a variety of governmental topics ranging from RFP-EZ to GSA Schedules



Then, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm, the fun at #GovFest starts, featuring a variety of activities and entertainment for participants to enjoy, including music, food trucks, a mechanical bull, games, and more.



"We're very fortunate to already have strong support lined up from inside the Beltway and beyond," says Fosterly founder Adam Zuckerman. Confirmed attendees and collaborators include Presidential Innovation Fellows, members of the White House staff, successful local entrepreneurs, and several community partners including Chief, Rock Creek Strategic Marketing, Bisnow, FedBid, GovLoop, Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice, Linktank, Global Services, ClotureClub, and Potomac Tech Wire.



Attendees should have little difficulty getting to #GovFest. Half Street Fairgrounds is located adjacent to National's Stadium and the Navy Yard-Ballpark (green) metro, and there are three Capital Bikeshare locations within walking distance. Fosterly has also partnered with Uber (black car service), Sidecar (rideshare), and Hailo (taxi) to offer discounts and credits for attendees preferring above ground transportation.



#GovFest will be held at Half Street Fairgrounds, 1299 Half Street, SE Washington, DC 20003



For more information visit: http://govfest.fosterly.com

Media Contact: Daniel Waldman, Evolve Communications, on behalf of Fosterly

443-326-3444, daniel@simplyevolve.com