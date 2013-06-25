Fotofantasies to Demo New Leap Motion Controller at Wimbledon 2013

London Colney, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Fotofantasies are working in conjunction with Leap Motion to demonstrate their amazing gesture based controller almost a month ahead of their official launch date.



To build anticipation of the forthcoming release of the amazing Leap Motion Gesture Control Device, Fotofantasies events will be setting up at Wimbledon demonstrating the fantastic Google Earth on a large 60 inch screen at The Wimbledon Experience for 10 days on 24th June 2013. Although entry is limited to hospitality guests, we will be very excited to be showing people from all over the world what the Leap Motion can do at such a prestigious event. The Google Earth experience will also feature thumbnail photos, geo-tagged with guests places of residence. Roll on 24th June!



