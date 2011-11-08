Fotoviva Art Prints Celebrating Fifth Anniversary All Month Long

Devon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- There is nothing quite like lovely pictures on walls to help make a house into a home. From photos of family members to breathtaking nature scenes and more, hanging posters or prints adds a personal touch that is both meaningful and attractive.



A UK-based company is helping its customers add some beauty to their homes with their vast assortment of photographic art pictures that can be purchased online as either canvas wall art, acrylic mounted prints or fine art posters.



Fotoviva Art Prints is a family owned business based in Worcestershire. This month, the company is celebrating its fifth anniversary by giving customers 10 percent off their order of wall art if they enter in a discount code of “5years.”



“Everyone likes pictures on walls and our specialty is stretched photo canvas prints which are made in the UK and create a real focal point in any room and last a lifetime,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“The professionally printed image is wrapped around a boxed wooden frame using stretcher bars that helps the wall canvases stand out from the wall.”



All images are available in a wide range of sizes to suit any wall space or interior design. In addition to standard boxed canvas art the company also offers 3-part split triptych canvases and non-standard bespoke sizes.



Customers may browse the website to choose from the wide selection of gorgeous images or, due to popular demand, they may also print their own photo and have it mounted on acrylic.



Interested customers and professional photographers alike need only use the website’s upload system to send up a photo from their computer.



Using the website is easy and user-friendly; the only difficult part may be in deciding which type of canvas art to purchase first! On the main page there are 10 images near the top, each one representing a different category of artwork. Clicking on each one will then show the many choices that are available.



For example, selecting “Wildlife Art Prints” brings up over two dozen gorgeous photos from which to choose, including “Little Owl,” “The Elephant” and “Swan Reflections.”



“The photographs on Fotoviva Art Prints are a collection of inspirational pictures from around the world by our group of photographers from the UK,” an article on the website explained.



“This team have been brought together because of their dedication and exceptional skills at capturing the best shots from behind their cameras.”



About Fotoviva Art Prints

Fotoviva Art Prints specialises in printing canvases and photos on clear PVC blocks. The website has a huge range of images which can be printed on varying sizes. Customers may also upload their own images to be printed by the company. For more information, please visit http://www.fotoviva.co.uk