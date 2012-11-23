Foundation for Facial and Aesthetic Surgery to Host 21st Annual Multi-Specialty Symposium

Germantown, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Foundation for Facial and Aesthetic Surgery (FFAS) will be hosting its 21st Annual Multi-Specialty Symposium, in Atlanta, GA, from March 20 -24, 2013 at the Intercontinental Hotel Buckhead. Registrations are open and those who sign up prior to December 31, 2013 will take advantage of the Early Bird Registration.



The symposium, titled “State-of-the-Art in Facial Aesthetic 2013”, will feature presentations on current in facial aesthetics such as Facial Aesthetic Surgery, Facial Implant Placement, Rhinoplasty, Hair Transplantation and Advanced Marketing & Aesthetic Medicine. Participants will have access to 4 educational tracks, up to 40 hours of CME credit, Surgical & treatment videos, staff training seminars, laser demonstrations and facial filler & neuromodulator injection training. This year a special program will be added that focuses on staff training, injection techniques and lasers.



Certificate of Participation & Patient Safety Credits will be provided. A special rate is available for attendees at the Intercontinental Buckhead and Atlanta Tours will be available for spouses and family. Deadline for reservations at the hotels is March, 1 2013.



About the Foundation for Facial and Aesthetic Surgery (FFAS)

The purpose and mission of the Foundation of Facial Aesthetic Surgery (a Non-Profit, Multi-Specialty Foundation) is to foster a sense of cooperation between the medical specialties that are primarily involved in the science, practice and teaching of facial aesthetic surgery and medicine; to hold symposiums that include leading educators, instructing in full interactive teaching programs with a particular emphasis on facial rejuvenation. The Foundation's goal is to continue creating and funding future educational ventures that will benefit today’s medical practitioners and students, in order to better serve the public at large. The FFAS grew out of an annual Multi-University, Multi-Specialty symposium that began at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis in 1992.



To register or to learn about the Foundation for Facial and Aesthetic Surgery 21st Annual Multi-Specialty Symposium visit http://www.ffasurg.org/ or call (901) 756-5400.