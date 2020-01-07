Foundation Repair Austin TX Making Homes Safe from Earthquakes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Foundation Repair Austin TX is one of the best retrofitting and foundation repairing service in Texas. The company specialises in several different services including concrete foundations, seismic retrofitting, earthquake repairs, house levelling and floor cracks, wall cracks, and basement repair.



The COO of the company told in an interview "For the past 20 years, we have been serving and making houses secure from the earthquake for the people of Texas. Till now, we have managed to repair thousands of houses.". Today, they are recognised as a well-reputed foundation repairing specialist in the whole of Texas.



The company is mainly known for its quality services, reliability, and professionalism. Unlike other companies, they are fully licensed and insured. Their service can ensure houses earthquake safe.



About Foundation Repair Austin Texas

Foundation Repair Austin Texas completed its first foundation retrofit 20 years back. Even after so many years, they are going on strong because of their quality services. The company is trusted by many who have benefited from their services.



