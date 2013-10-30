Foundation Repair Experts Release New Website Revealing Critical Information for Homeowners

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Pier Master Foundation Repair, the most trusted name in foundation repair in the Houston area, recently announced that they have released a new website that demonstrates the importance of having a solid home foundation and the ways in which homes with structural damage can be made safe and sturdy once again. Ray Link of Houston Foundation Pros has been repairing foundations for over 25 years, and he and his qualified team possess the tools and knowledge necessary to properly examine and repair the foundation of any home, as well as offering insight into preventing damage from recurring.



Signs that a home may need foundation repair include cracked or bowing basement walls, doors and windows that do not close properly, cracks in drywall and ceilings, cracks between bricks on stairs leading to the home, and water leakage through cracks in basement walls. Foundation problems should not be neglected because the more serious they become the more costly they are to repair, and if they are not addressed in a timely manner they can put people in danger due to the risk of structural collapse.



Causes of foundation failure can include evaporation, transpiration, plumbing leaks, drainage, poor building site preparation, poor ground preparation, poor soil conditions and others. Houston Foundation Pros is currently offering free estimates to anyone who is concerned about the state of his or her foundation, and they provide fair prices on all their bids. The amount quoted will depend on the size of the home, the type of foundation and the extent of the damage, although the cost generally falls between $5,000 and $7,000.



Investing in foundation repair can actually save people money in the long run. “These repairs can play a really significant role in keeping a residential property steady and marketable. Therefore, if you see signs of foundation troubles such as cracks, leakages and obstructing windows, it is advisable that you look for expert help,” an article on the Houston Foundation Pros website noted.



Houston Foundation Pros serves the areas of Spring and Sugar Land, Texas, and they specialize in pier and beam foundation repair as well as slab foundation repair.



About Houston Foundation Pros

Ray Link of Houston Foundation Pros, has been in the foundation repair business for more than 25 years. While their specialty is pier and beam foundation repair, they are also well equipped and experienced in slab foundation repair as well as house leveling. As always, free estimates for any project. For more information, please visit www.houstonfoundationpros.com.