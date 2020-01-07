Foundation Repair Los Angeles, a Leading Retrofitting Company Making Your Home Earthquake Proof.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Based in Los Angeles, Foundation Repair has been serving people with retrofitting services for years now. They also operate in areas including Ventura and Orange County and also in the bordering areas in the golden state.



With over 7000 successful projects, Foundation Repair Los Angeles has emerged as one of the leading retrofitting companies in Los Angeles.



In an recent interview their Operations Director said, "We have completed 7000 projects and have been successful in all of them. With our team of experts and quality services, we ensure every house we work on is earthquake proof.". The company offers free foundation examination and retrofit evaluation. They are know for their great customer support and are only a call away for customers.



With years of service, they have gained the reputation of a reliable company for foundation repair.



About Foundation Repair Los Angeles

