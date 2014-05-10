Founder Alexander Krenn Looks to Start the Production Run of Vidameter with Funding Support via Indiegogo

Graz, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- Being healthy is a state of physical, mental and emotional well-being and the most important condition for a long and happy life. In our fast moving world with all its demands of being stress-resistant, flexible and having quick reactions to changes, health awareness becomes more and more important for everyone.



Vidameter looks to emphasize the well-being of each individual and show it in every moment. It is designed to shape the relationship of health, vitality and security with a lasting effect. This smartband is the first of its kind that combines all features of conventional fitness trackers, healthcare products and other wearable devices.



Many of the products already available on the market only allow the user the detection of isolated vitality and fitness signs, so that only limited analyses are possible. Vidameter captures all vital signs such as pulse, blood flow rate, blood oxygen saturation, levels of activity, calories, steps and skin temperature, prepares all data transparently and gives actively recommendations and directions about the vital state.



All advantages integrated, Vidameter forms a truly unique product that delivers incomparable insights into the human body and thus helps to optimize the health and well-being and can also save lives.



Proceeds from Indiegogo will be pay for the initial production of Vidameter. The funding goal for the campaign has been fixed at $1,000,000.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1hASoKz