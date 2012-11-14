Founder and President of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal Announced the Arrival of New Models of Rolex Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Rolex Vendor, Melrose.com's President Krishan Agarwal made the third huge announcement of this season. This season, Melrose.com will be showcasing several new models of Rolex watches for sale. Also all the newly arrived and other luxurious watch models available at Melrose.com will also be backed by comprehensive two years of warranty directly from the store of Melrose.com. Krishan Agarwal's owned store Melrose.com is the nation's leading supplier of quality luxurious watches at affordable rates and multiple benefits. They are admired worldwide for their eternal attraction and ability to improve its wearer's persona. Their extensive collection offers enough choices for every budget and preferences.



Rolex online store, Melrose.com's founder and President, Krishan took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “To give wider options to the watch enthusiasts we have incorporated a completely new line of gorgeous Rolex watches. Our new range will bestow our customers to come across the most popular watch models like rolex Datejust, rolex Daytona and many other elite timepieces. Also, to infuse more confidence and make the purchase safe, we are offering comprehensive two year warranty on our amazing range of Rolex watches. If for any reason your watch stops functioning during the course of normal use within two years of purchase, you can ship it back to us overnight, at our cost, and we will repair or replace it for free.”



Rolex, pre-owned and brand new retailer Melrose.com offers pure and authentic Rolex watches crafted by expert artists who have experience of more than 20 years in importing, restoring and retailing of luxurious yet affordable watches. Melrose.com is one of the rare platforms where watch lovers can find a vintage watch model like rolex president. Also an extensive range of Rolex sports watches including rolex submariner is also available at world's 604th largest retail store.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.