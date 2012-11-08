Founder and President of Melrose.com Krishan Agarwal Announced the Extension of Authentic Rolex Watch Collection

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's President Krishan Agarwal has recently announced the extension of his stores Rolex watch collection. Melrose.com, USA's #1 retailing website is the best destination to shop for new and pre-owned watches of the most luxurious brands. The season of winter has not even started completely and Krishan has already given his online buyers a great gift by displaying the most gorgeous models of Rolex watches for sale at Melrose.com. The brand new range of Rolex Watches at Melrose.com includes Rolex Datejust, Rolex Oyster and sports watches, with original components made of Italian made gold and stainless steel.



Krishan Agarwal, a very esteemed personality in the watch industry and the President of Melrose.com took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “We are glad to offer a whole new range of rolex watches to the watch enthusiasts spread across the world. With the change of season, the flaunting variety of stylish accessories is also important to keep your personality shinning. Our new exclusive and versatile collection of mens rolex watches and ladies rolex watches will give you the opportunity of buying the most phenomenal wrist watches Rolex has ever manufactured. Significant discounts are available even on our newest collection, makes it a golden opportunity for the watch fanciers to bag some fantastic luxurious watches.



Melrose.com has recently earned the 604th rank among the world's largest online retail stores. The store provides its customers with low, no-haggle prices on luxury wristwatches that have been meticulously restored to original factory specifications both internally and externally. It has also gained the attention of Forbes and Business Week owing to the store's extraordinary performance.



About Melrose.com

Melrose.com, is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.To know more visit http://www.melrose.com/