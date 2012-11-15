Founder and President of Melrose.com Krishan Agarwal Introduces Few More Breathtaking Rolex Watch to the Seasonal Collection of His Store

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's President Krishan Agarwal introduces few more sumptuous wrist watches of Rolex to the world. Adding up few more elite pieces of wrist watches to the inventory of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal has increased the styling options for the globally spread watch enthusiasts. With the incorporation of few of the most splendid looking watches of Rolex, Melrose.com has undoubtedly gone a notch higher. Melrose.com is an ultimate destination for all those people who desire to wear the best and classy wrist watches. With versatile range of apex brand watches, Melrose.com backs its all offered watches with a 30 days replacement warranty a well.



The 34 year old President of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal once again called for a press conference last week. The young businessman said in the conference, “Style keeps on changing with the time. Nothing stays evergreen in this world. To keep yourself updated with the time is an inevitable need today. At our online store we will give the chance to our existing customers and the other watch fanciers to come across the most modern and stylish range of Rolex watches. Our new collection of Rolex watches epitomize modern design and supreme quality. I am absolutely sure that one you wear watches like Rolex yachtmaster and rolex explorer, your self belief and stature will be at a whole new level."



From time to time updates of luxurious watches and seasonal colossal discounts can only happen at a platform like Melrose.com. Immense contribution of Melrose.co to the watch industry has led this store to reserve the 604th spot in the list of 1000 largest online retail stores. Along with the new watches of pivotal brands, the online store of Krishan Agarwal also deals in pre owned watches of all brands. The watches are said to be in excellent condition and they have to go under more than 200 quality checks to ensure that the watch does not turn out to be a matter of issue with a customer.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.