Founder Giacomo Marchese & Associates Seek Funding via Indiegogo for Plantbuilt Vegan Muscle Team

Haverhill, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Giacomo Marchese and Dani Taylor, co-owners of veganproteins.com, have gathered a team of nearly 40 athletes from various backgrounds for their vegan muscle team, PlantBuilt. The athletes train across the US and Canada, but they will come together at the Naturally Fit Super Show in Austin, Texas to compete as one plant-based powerhouse.



The team debuted at the 2013 Naturally Fit Super Show, with 15 vegans competing in various classes of bodybuilding amongst over 150 (non-vegan) competitors. Every single athlete placed in the top 5 of their class and 2 pro cards were awarded! Making up only 10% of the competition, they took home 40% of the overall trophies. This year’s team is over twice the size and will be represented in the INBF bodybuilding, crossfit, powerlifting and transformation competitions at the Naturally Fit Super Show in Austin, TX on July 26th 2014. Many of last year’s team members returned, and the new ones were selected by the honorary members from a large, competitive pool of applicants.



As a unit, PlantBuilt is able to spread their message far and wide, while raising money for farm sanctuaries and vegan outreach programs. They utilize various forms of media to make their point about the benefits of vegan living in a way that is inviting and educational. Individually, they work with the communities to promote and teach a vegan lifestyle, while raising awareness (and money) for animal welfare.



PlantBuilt is currently hosting an Indiegogo fundraising campaign in an effort to raise $50,000 dollars for their three-fold outreach approach. Half of the funds raised will be split evenly between their selected farm sanctuaries and vegan outreach groups. The other half will go towards the operating costs to compete as a unit and promoting a vegan lifestyle through their direct activism. Donators will be rewarded with a wide variety of perks, ranging from t-shirts and motivational music compilations, to becoming an honorary team member for the weekend and partaking in all team festivities.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1oQbFfY



On behalf of the Plantbuilt team,

Co Founder and Team Captain

Giacomo Marchese

Giacomo@plantbuilt.com http://www.plantbuilt.com

Telephone #917-533-5623