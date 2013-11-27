Founder Luz Rivas Looks to Raise $40,000 via Indiegogo for the Growth of "DIY Girls: Electronics, Coding and Hands-on Making Program for Girls".

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Luz Rivas is an MIT-trained engineer and founder of DIY Girls. In 2012, she went back to her elementary school, a public school in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles to start the DIY Girls afterschool program. The school provided a classroom and together with volunteers, friends and teachers, she converted it into a makerspace where she serves 30 girls in a yearlong afterschool program.



DIY Girls has been successful at implementing a learning environment where girls can take risks, learn skills and build confidence in their technical abilities. They're on a mission to empower girls through creating with technology and need help to reach more girls.



DIY Girls has developed and implemented a range of educational programs and events designed to encourage exploration with technology, promote self-confidence and support aspiration to technical careers.



The funding goal of $40,000 will help DIY Girls grow and impact more girls in one year, here's how:

- Launch a DIY Girls afterschool program at a new school- Funds raised will cover materials, tools, equipment and two part-time facilitators to work with 30 girls.

- Continue serving girls that are now in middle school - They want to continue to provide advanced projects, support and guidance to 30 girls that are now in middle school.

- Train high school girls to serve as mentors - They're working with 2 local high schools to start a mentoring program.

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - December 12, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/ImHbCT