Founder Matt Lanning Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Raise $50,000 for Red Eye Rides

Canal Winchester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The idea for Red Eye Rides was born among 3 friends with a passion for having fun, but also for saving lives. A night out having a few drinks with friends should never end with someone spending a night in jail with a DUI, or worse...someone losing their life.



With Red Eye Rides the responsible choice is the easy one for once. While planning a night out, one is only required to call them. Red Eye Rides will drive them from start to finish. If they’re already out, and find themselves unable to drive, Red Eye Rides will also get them and their cars home safely. Their mission is to eliminate the temptation to do something one might regret forever.



The funding budget for the project has been set at $50,000. This will pay for merchandise and apparel, advertising, legal fees, payroll, business insurance, and drug/background checks. The team is hoping that by reaching this goal, the start up process will run quickly. Even if they do not meet the goal, funds permitting, they will still continue to try and make Red Eye Rides a success, just in a longer time frame. They truly feel this is a solid business venture with the potential to help the community considerably.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/SUJ4w2