Founder of Block 10 Productions, Filmmaker Luca Merli Receives Official Selection Notice for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Forming his roots in photography in the early 90s, Luca Merli garnered interest in his work with several exhibitions. Before creating Block 10, his own production company, Merli went on to receive multiple awards for directing a variety of campaigns and music videos for international and Italian popstars.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that the highly acclaimed director’s film, “A Secret”, has been chosen as an Official Selection. An homage to Ingmar Berman’s “Persona”, “A Secret” delves into the strained relationship of two women and the blurred borders between dreams and reality.



Quick Festival Fact List:



Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238