Founder of IP Moment Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave Bags India 500 Quality Leader Award 2020 Winner of the Year Uncovered

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave, Founder and Managing Director of IP Moment Services, is a visionary award winner in the 2020 India500 Quality Leaders Award competition for Quality Excellence.



Dr. Dave is working in the Intellectual Property field since 2006. Dr. Dave has been a dynamic orator delivering over 50 live webinars in a span of six months in association with various non-profit organizations. As the MD of the outsourcing and consulting firm, he has drafted over 500+ patent and trademark applications across American, Australian, Canadian, and Indian jurisdictions. Over years, he has worked closely with clients from over the world providing some of the best consultancy prospects. Two of his books on Intellectual Property Rights or IPR have helped in the integration of its importance in the social set-up which led to the foundation of the non-profit organization, IPR-FOR-SOCIETY. Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave has garnered over 10000+ participants who have actively taken part in the webinars and courses alongside drafting patent and trademark applications. This development in the sector of IPR has been justly recognized by India5000 that will lead to new premises of business and growth. Dr. Dave has vision to bring, "ONE IP MOMENT IN EVERY ONE's LIFE".



India500 Quality Leaders category was started to give a National level recognition to the Leaders who have invested qualitative work and skills. It is to identify the efforts of senior managers who have contributed notably to uplift their organization.



India 5000 Business Awards, part of Benchmark Trust is a research group TQV Certification Services as the knowledge & Audit partner, established 2016, evolved through a necessity to recognize and celebrate quality excellence. This India 5000 Business Awards brand stands apart by offering a platform to companies and individuals all over India in its award ceremony and chooses to invest their time & skill for the opportunity and to be recognized as an India 5000 Business Award winner.



The awards selection process follows a research methodology based entries and nominations. The final winner procedure is done considering quality parameters and guidelines from the jury board which comprises of eminent personalities from various industrialists, knowledge partner (TQV) and other audit partners. The winner list is then published on winner page of https://india5000.com/.



About IP Moment Services

IP Moment Services is a start-up firm that specializes in consultation and outsourcing and provides end-to-end intellectual property services for building a viable and profitable business course. With a team of qualified IP experts with various technical backgrounds, IP Moment's competence is rapidly growing across the global map. IP Moment also won India500 Best Brand Award 2020. IP Moment brand name is much popular in India amongst the young IP aspirants.



