Founder of Mod Girl Marketing Releases "8 Marketing Strategies for Startups"

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Marketing is the one part of a business that most owners dread and don’t truly understand.



Mandy McEwen, the founder of Mod Girl Marketing, not only understands marketing but is sharing some of her secrets in her new article: “8 Marketing Strategies for Startups.” This concise article lays the ground work for short-term impact and long-term success for any business, whether it is online, brick-and-mortar or both.



"Marketing needs to begin even before you open the doors to your new business. The greatest product or service in the world is useless without customers to buy it. Knowing what professionals to enlist and how to maximize your marketing dollars can mean the difference between long struggles and immediate success.” – Mandy McEwen, CEO, Mod Girl Marketing



McEwen’s article takes start-up entrepreneurs through the 8 most important points of marketing at the very beginning of a business. From knowing how to use social media marketing to using press releases effectively, her article is a rapid download of the information a new business owner needs to get started on the road to success. Written by an experienced marketing expert, both traditional and online, this is a quick guide to a marketing roadmap for any new business owner.



“The bulk of a startup’s marketing is spent on advertising, followed by press releases, trade shows and loyalty programs. Offline advertising is good at drumming up leads, but poor at converting sales. The landscape is very different online, which provides better bang for your buck.” – from “8 Marketing Strategies for Startups”



Mod Girl Marketing offers professional online business marketing services for a wide range of businesses, from established corporations to exciting, new startups. They combine the best of SEO, social media, content marketing and paid advertising to create a powerful online presence for brands.



For more SEO tips from Mandy, download her free online marketing guide, 8 Ways in 8 Days.



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If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mandy McEwen at 800-388-7732 or email at info@modgirlmarketing.com.