Founder of Universal Life Church Name, St Ignatius of Antioch Feast Day of October 17th Will Be Recognized by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- Brother Michael, President of today's Universal Life Church World Headquarters has declared October 17th as the feast day for the founder of the Universal Life Church name in 107 AD, St Ignatius of Antioch (Theophorus). He is responsible for the first known use of the Greek word katholikos, meaning Universal, the origin of the Universal Life Church name. It is from the Greek word katholikos (English translation - "universal") that the word Christian or catholic comes from. When Ignatius wrote the Letter to the Smyrnaeans in about the year 107 and used the word katholikos, he used it as if it were a word already in use to describe the Church.



Other feast days recognized by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters



St Michael the Archangel (OSM) - September 29th



St Francis of Assisi "Giovanni Francesco di Bernardone" (OSF) - October 4th



Mother of Teresa "St Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu" (OMT) - September 5th



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters respects and embraces ALL Christian Saints, Feasts or Church Holidays, however they also wish to attribute special attention to those with special impact, associated with the history and legacy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com