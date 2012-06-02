Foundry Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2012 -- Foundry market in India registered production of 9.05 mn tonnes of castings in 2010-11 and is growing at a CAGR of 6% since 2006-07. India currently has over 4,500 foundries in the small, medium and large scale. Growing concern regarding the quality and quantity of castings will drive the establishment of larger casting facilities in India over the next few years. Due to growing demand from the automobile and engineering sectors coupled with India's rapidly growing economy, the Indian foundry market is expected to grow strongly in the near future.



The report begins with an introduction to foundries and their process flow. The foundry process flow broadly comprises of three stages including melting, casting and finishing. The various types of casting processes used in the foundry industry are also provided.



The market overview section begins with an insight into the global foundry market, including the top ten casting producers and their average production per plant. India was the fastest growing top-ten nation in 2009, increasing its casting tonnage by 9% over 2008. Change in the regional production of the global foundry market has also been added. This is followed by an overview of the Indian foundry market, growth of its casting production and segmentation of castings. Foundry market has been growing consistently in India, with grey iron castings accounting for the biggest share of total castings produced. An overview of the foundry units in India along with their segmentation is also included. Foundry units are mostly concentrated in the small units sector. Sector wise consumption of castings shows the various sectors where castings are largely consumed. Additionally, an analysis of Porterâ??s Five Forces provides an insight into the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the market.



This is followed by a section on foundry clusters, which includes a brief overview of foundry clusters and the Foundry Cluster Development Association, along with their distribution across India. A detailed profile including an overview and share of casting application is also provided for five major clusters, including Belgaum, Batala and Jalandhar, Coimbatore, Kolhapur and Rajkot.



Exports and imports of this sector have been highlighted, which throws light on the casting products that are traded internationally. This section includes the growth in their total export-import value and their country-wise segmentation.



An analysis of the drivers and challenges explains the factors leading to the growth of the market including increasing demand from automobile sector, strong economic growth, supportive government participation, low cost of labour and improving technology and modernization. Strong opportunity exists in the market as increasing demand for castings will drive the production of such products. This coupled with the fact that the Indian economy is growing strongly will lead to a developing market. Additionally, improving production technology and government support will help to stimulate growth in this market. The key challenges identified are market constraints, rising input costs and low capacity utilisation. Restriction to local markets and infrastructure constraints deters the growth of this market. Fluctuating input costs and supply and low capacity utilisation also acts as a major bottleneck.



The competition section provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the Indian foundry industry and includes a detailed profile of the major players in the market. A bubble chart for the public companies, depicting their relative positions in the market with respect to total income, net profit/loss and market capitalization is offered. Similarly, a bubble chart for the private players is also included with respect to their total income, net profit/loss and total assets. This section provides the list of products and services, key people, financial snapshot, key ratios and key recent developments for all companies, along with key business segments and key geographic segments for public companies.



The future outlook section provides an insight into the future prospects of the foundry industry and the execution of the Vision Plan 2020 by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen. This section includes the need for the plan, project plan and total investment, impact of the plan and interventions. The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises of an analysis of the growth strategies of the foundry market in India.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59228/foundry-market-in-india-2012.html