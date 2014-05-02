Fountain of Youth Medical Spa Named Best Spa in Victoria, TX

Victoria, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The Fountain of Youth Medical Spa has been providing residents of Victoria, Texas and beyond with premier skin rejuvenation treatments, massages, medical weight loss, and other procedures to help everyone look flawless and refreshed. In honor of the medical spa’s commitment to the community, local publication the Victoria Advocate has named the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa as the best medical spa of 214.



This award marks a highlight of the medical spa’s illustrious history, going back to 2007 when it was established by Dr. Nhi Le, a double board certified physician. Since then, the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa has provided hundreds of patients with treatments ranging from body contouring and laser hair removal to chemical peels and facial rejuvenation.



“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the readers of the Victoria Advocate with this award,” says founder and owner Dr. Nhi Le. “This emphasizes our commitment to provide our customers with the best possible medical spa experience in Victoria and beyond.”



Dr. Nhi Le is a dedicated physician who is board certified in Internal Medicine, Aesthetic Medicine, and Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Le is passionate about creating natural aesthetic results in her patients. Additionally, she can help discover and correct any medical conditions or hormonal deficiencies or imbalances that may make one feel and look less beautiful and energetic.



“We promise readers of the Victoria Advocate that we’ll continue to exceed their expectations in 2014 and beyond,” says Dr. Nhi Le.



Residents of Victoria and beyond are invited to discover more treatments and aesthetic procedures available at the Fountain of Youth Medical Spa or visit www.fountainmedicalspa.com.



About The Fountain of Youth Medical Spa

Fountain of Youth Medical Spa offers the finest, most advanced skin rejuvenating treatments in an environment of comfort and luxury. Our personalized treatments are developed and supervised by a physician, ensuring the highest level of quality and care. Fountain of Youth Medical Spa uses today’s most cutting-edge skincare procedures with a team of licensed professionals.



Media Contact:



Dr. Nhi Le

Fountain of Youth Medical Spa

drnhile@yahoo.com

Victoria, TX

www.fountainmedicalspa.com