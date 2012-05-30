Four Consecutive Months of Florida Real Estate Price Increases - Palm Beach Realtor Comments

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- May marks the fourth consecutive month the price for homes in Florida has steadily increased. According to Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller price index showed a 2.5% increase in March with home values breaching an average value of $200,000 for the first time this year. The index released showed remarkable growth in Florida cities compared to Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit and Las Vegas which continue to exhibit sub-par performance and home values. “The Case-Shiller index measures sales in the nation's 20 largest markets compared with January 2000, when the index was set at 100. For each region reviewed, the index provides a three-month moving average price. It does not include condominium sales” according to the Palm Beach Post.



The Harelik Team, a leading Palm Beach real estate group, commented on this recent news with optimism for the South Florida market in particular. The Harelik Team has commented to the press before that recent market trends suggest the years of struggling home values and buyers waiting for rock-bottom pricing is coming to an end. The recent price index released by Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shriller reinforces their claims of local market recovery.



According to the economist Robert Shiller, "We've been in a flat place for several years now and we're showing signs of breaking out of it in some areas, but I don't know where we're going in the near future".



In recent months Palm Beach County has seen significant increases in home sales and growing interest in Palm Beach real estate. This could be due to trends suggested by Robert Shriller supported by apparent increased sales reported by Palm Beach realtors like The Harelik Team.



Either way, The Harelik Team and other Palm Beach realtors have encouraged home buyers to see recent reports, increased home values and other evidence that supports a healthy and growing real estate market. This is important for those seeking to purchase active adult real estate in the near future.