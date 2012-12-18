Four New Commercial LED Lighting Products That Are Energy Efficient Are Introduced by Easily Green

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Easily Green, an energy efficiency consultancy company, recently introduced four new types of commercial LED lighting to its lineup of products. The newly-added lights join the company’s commercial and industrial range of energy-efficient lighting for businesses that are located in New South Wales, Australia.



The four new products are the Ultralite 6W and 7W LED downlight, which are ideal as halogen replacements that provide energy and cost savings of up to 90% for businesses; the b-efficient LED Downlights 8.5W and 9.5W, which also provide energy and cost savings of up to 90% for businesses; the b-efficient 5-inch and 8-inch round LED Downlight, which are great for locations like shopping centres, office lobbies, and aged care facilities, and offer up to 80% energy and cost savings for businesses; and the b-efficient 28W and 38W Shoplighter, which are perfect for shopping centres, hotels, offices, showroom, and other locations, and offer up to 80% energy and cost savings.



As a bonus, the four new LED lighting products come with significant NSW Government rebates. Easily Green also features a wide variety of other industrial LED lighting choices, including T5 lighting.



The company’s primary goal is to show its clients how they can save money for their businesses by using less energy, and thus helping the environment at the same time. As its name suggests, this can be achieved quite easily.



“We do the hard work by sorting through the mountains of information pertaining to all things ‘green’ - including the plethora of energy saving products, numerous Government initiatives and rebates, to provide you with simple, cost effective ways to save you real money,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted, adding that the staff has over 40 years experience in the building and construction industry and extensive knowledge of the increasingly important areas of sustainability and energy efficiency.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about Easily Green and the work that the energy efficiency consultants do there is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time. There, they can read through the in-depth information about its products and services. Category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for visitors to the site to quickly find what they are looking for.



For example, clients who would like to learn more about LED lights can select the energy efficient lighting tab; this will bring up a list of available options that will provide savings for businesses and cut energy bills by a significant amount.



About Easily Green:

Easily Green are energy efficiency consultants and suppliers of cutting-edge lighting technology to businesses in commercial and industrial settings. They specialise in providing full-service end-to-end consultancy that includes everything from assessment to installation, to ongoing energy-efficiency support.