Four Newly Launched Project Developments in Singapore

Toa Payoh, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- ProjectLaunch.com.sg is pleased to announce the launch of four new property developments in Singapore. The four properties are namely, Daisy Suites, Skies Miltonia Condominium, Oceanfront Suites, and Hillview Peak Condominium.



These are newly launched developments, or are scheduled to launch in the next 2 months (July to September 2013).



Skies Miltonia



Skies Miltonia is a 99 year leasehold condominium located at Yishun Ave 1. Skies Miltonia Condo offers a panoramic view of the prestigious Orchid Country Club Golf Course and Seletar Reservoir, a view that is very rare and exclusive in Singapore.



Skies Miltonia Condo is located near to the newly built Seletar Aerospace Park, a multi-billion dollar industrial area focussing on aerospace technology. Therefore, Skies Miltonia will enjoy high rental potential, as it is highly sought after by tenants working in the nearby area.



Daisy Suites



Daisy Suites is a extremely rare and exclusive freehold apartment at Braddell Road, within walking distance to Woodleigh MRT.



Daisy Suites is very near NEX at Serangoon, which is the largest shopping mall in Singapore. Transport is also convenient, as major expressways such as CTE and KPE are within a 3 min drive.



Daisy Suites offers 2 bedroom units to 4 bedroom penthouse units, ideal for every family size. Every unit has their own luxurious private pool, and a high 3.4 metre ceiling height.



Oceanfront Suites



Oceanfront Suites is a new apartment in Jalan Loyang Besar, Pasir Ris. Oceanfront Suites is just 3 minutes' walk away from the beach, making it extremely ideal for beach lovers and those who love to stay by the sea!



Oceanfront Suites is 946 year leasehold, which has it a better investment choice than the neighbouring 99 year leasehold properties. With E!Hub@Downtown East Shopping Mall a stone's throw away, all dining, banking and retail needs can be fully satisfied.



Oceanfront Suites offers one bedroom units from SGD$598,000 onwards, to penthouse units fully facing the sea.



Hillview Peak



Hillview Peak is a 99 year leasehold condominium, located 300 metres away from the upcoming new Hillview MRT. It has 512 units of 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom, with size ranging from 517 sqft to 1,399sqft. It offers a high ceiling of 3.6 metres, in contrast to the 2.8 metre ceilings of other developments.



Hillview Peak is situation at Hillview Avenue, which is a very peaceful and serene private residential area, with amenities next door at the HillV2 Shopping Mall.



For the floor plan, price and details of these four developments, do visit http://www.projectlaunch.com.sg/ for more information.



About ProjectLaunch.com.sg

ProjectLaunch.com.sg provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date reports on new property launches in Singapore.



Contact: Richard Wan

Email: richardwan@live.com

Company Location: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #10-01, Singapore (310480)

Phone: +65 9222 9344

Website: http://www.projectlaunch.com.sg/