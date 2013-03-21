Four-Part Dreams Paranormal/Romance Series Bucks Trend with Positive, 'Root-Able' Heroine

Arlington, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- While many literary heroes make destructive choices and capitalize on their ability to harm others, an upcoming four-part series by J.J. DiBenedetto is bucking the trend to great interest. Boasting a heroine, Sara Barnes, that uses her extraordinary abilities to do well, the ‘Dreams’ series is expected to resonate with readers around the world.



While a positive role model, Barnes doesn’t sacrifice her sassy character and ability to create gripping adventures for her readers. As an ‘ordinary’ college graduate with high hopes of getting into medical school, her life takes a sudden about-face when she discovers her ability to see other people’s dreams. Forced to cope with the challenges it brings, the many adventures she embarks on uncover a host of surprising characters, hair-raising situations and even the odd brush with death.



Book Synopses:



Dream Student: What would you do if you could see other people's dreams? If you could watch their hidden fantasies and uncover their deepest, darkest secrets...without them ever knowing?



Sara Barnes is about to find out. She thought that all she had to worry about was final exams, Christmas shopping and deciding whether she likes the cute freshman in the next dorm who's got a crush on her.



But when she starts seeing dreams that aren't hers, she learns more than she ever wanted to know about her friends, her classmates...and a strange, terrifying man whose dreams could get Sara killed.



Dream Doctor: "I didn't expect to be woken up by someone I don't know dreaming about killing somebody. I thought I was done with that once and for all..."



But Sara's not done with it. As if adjusting to life as a newlywed and starting medical school weren't difficult enough, she's started seeing the dreams of everyone around her, again. Before everything is said and done, those dreams might destroy Sara's hopes of becoming a doctor, wreck her marriage and even end her life...



Dream Child: "I would give anything to take this away from her. I would gladly go back to having the nightmares myself - the very worst ones, the ones that had me waking up screaming in a pool of my own vomit - rather than see Lizzie go through this..."



As a resident at Children's Hospital, Sara can handle ninety hour workweeks, fighting to save her young patients from deadly childhood diseases. But she's about to be faced with a challenge that all her training and experience haven't prepared her for: her four-year-old daughter has inherited her ability to see other people's dreams...



Dream Family: "Why is this so hard for me? Why am I having so much trouble? Why do I feel so helpless, so hopeless? What the hell is wrong with me?"



After tangling with murders and mobsters, not to mention medical school and three years of residency, Sara thought she could handle anything. And then the police show up without warning at her new office and arrest her for a crime she can't possibly have committed. Sara's confidence, and her grip on reality, is shattered during one terrifying night in jail.



Now, the very dreams that have endangered her life and driven her to the edge of madness may be the only thing that can help Sara find herself again...



With a narrative that will appeal to fans of any genre, the author has worked diligently to develop intricate characters that readers can build a positive relationship with.



“Sara is a very identifiable character for readers. She’s smart, compassionate, open-hearted and always follows her conscience even during life-threatening encounters. However, she's also got a sense of humor and suffers all of the blunders and quirks that come with being human,” says DiBenedetto.



Continuing, “Her story is a refreshing addition to a genre that’s typically laced with characters only concerned only with evil. Sara uses her abilities for good. She does her work with grace and maturity, and without preaching or moralizing her actions.”



Unique yet compelling, interested readers are urged to purchase the series’ four books as soon as possible.



‘Dreams’ is due to launch in electronic and paperback format on April 2nd, 2013. Both formats will be available from Amazon, Smashwords and other outlets.



For more information, visit the author’s official website at: http://www.writingdreams.net or his official Amazon homepage: www.amazon.com/author/jjdibenedetto



About the Author: J.J. DiBenedetto

J.J. DiBenedetto lives in Arlington, VA. In addition to his writing, J.J. works in the marketing field. He's a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and originally hails from Yonkers, New York.