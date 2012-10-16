Four Reasons to Have a Window Installed Professionally

Centreville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- As a homeowner, there are many projects that you can do yourself with great success. In fact, maintaining your home, inside and out, is a skill that every homeowner needs in order to keep their home running smoothly and looking good, year after year. The truth is that a big portion of the equity you build in your home will come from your own sweat and blood. But not every project is ready-made for the DIY enthusiast, regardless of the skill levels or ambition that they may have. At the Exterior Home Center, we understand that installing a window is often one of those jobs where it is a good idea to hire a professional. Here are four reasons why.



It's Not Just the Window: Depending on the type of window you are installing, there can be considerable renovation to your home involved. A full reinstall of a window begins with the removal of the original, existing window. Windows are integrated into the shell of the home, not just tacked on later. Because of this, they are often behind siding, trim and other elements of the home. To remove the window, you have to take apart a small section of your home. Now you’re not just removing and replacing a window, but you’re tearing off and reinstalling trim, weather and moisture barriers, siding and other aspects of your home that you might not want to get involved in. It can be a complicated job and is therefore one best left to the professionals.



Don't Void Your Warranty: Too many times, a homeowner will purchase a window, appliance or some other item for the home from a local home or hardware store. The item is reasonably priced and if the labor and time to install it is low, it seems like a big savings. But, for big ticket items that must function properly in order to keep the structure of the home safe, it’s important to not only ensure they are installed to specifications, but that they are installed by a certified professional. Many times, if a window is not installed by a certified professional, then the warranty is considered void. A warranty can be really important when you find out that your new window is letting in moisture, or even worse, installed incorrectly.



Know You Have the Right Windows: It may seem that windows are not that complicated. After all, they let in light, keep out the elements and add a bit of flair to our home, but not much else. However, there are many different types of windows for multiple applications. Some windows have energy star ratings and different R-factors that show how efficient they are at maintaining the temperature of your home. Some windows provide less glare, open a specific way for certain applications or are even designed for certain rooms, such as the bathroom. Hiring a trained professional to help you choose and install your windows means you get exactly what you need.



Peace of Mind: Bigger home projects, like window installation, require larger amounts of time and preparation. If you're a person that likes to tackle large projects with multifaceted problems, then by all means, read up and get dirty. But, sometimes it's best to step aside and let the professionals take care of what they already know how to do. With so much to do around the home already, you will always have something to keep you busy. So take on the smaller, simpler tasks and let the professionals give you the peace of mind you need to sleep well at night.



