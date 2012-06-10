Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2012 -- An exclusive weekly product by Four-S Services provides a review of PE activity and major developments that matter in Indian Private Equity. It is distributed to over 5500 key participants every week. It covers:
- Year till date PE Investment figure on a weekly basis
- Fund Raising Activity during the week
- Liquidity Events
- Latest development news in private equity/M&A circle
- Information on companies seeking PE funding
- IPO news
- Movements in major stock market indices across globe including India.
PE Investment"
For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/four-s-private-equity-track-report-537636