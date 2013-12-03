Four Seasons Langkawi - The Best 5 Star Hotel in Langkawi

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Due to the increasing need of resorts and hotels all over the world, they are being built on a large scale in the present times. 5 star hotels are considered to be the best since they offer the most exclusive amenities along with facilities that are hard to acquire from regular hotels.



Four Season Langkawi is one of the most popular 5 star hotels that are located in Langkawi, Malaysia. The hotel is around 30 minutes away from the Langkawi international airport, which makes it easily reachable for guests from all across the globe. Since the hotel openly provides luxury accommodation, it has a limited number of rooms. However, even 91 rooms do the trick and over the recent years, the hotel has managed to trigger the attention of people from all over the world. Due to the fact that the hotel is built of Tanjung Rhu, one of the most exclusive seashores in Langkawi, it attracts countless tourists and locals every single year.



Luxury amenities include iPod docks, DVD players, flat-screen TVs, safety boxes and many more. The theme of the local is a unique blend between the local and the Arabic culture, which tends to make it stand out even more. The rooms are fully furnished with top notch furniture as well as the bathrooms, which contain luxury toiletries and bathrobes for the utmost convenience of all the guests.



About Four Season Hotel Langkawi

Four Season Hotel Langkawi is known for its excellent luxury services and individuals can acquire a memorable time during the entire length of their stay in the long run, thus, the opportunity really must not be missed out. The hotel along with the tremendous resort important services such as Spa, which is appreciated by many as it tends to offer complete comfort and relaxation. The beach view give people a chance to experience the beautiful tropical greenery along with the breathtaking sea shore that adds up to the beauty of the entire place. The hotel also arranges for outdoor activities for the guests which include jungle trekking, island hopping, golf tours and many more. One of the best things about the hotel is the fact that it offers a wide variety of both local as well as international cuisines in the exclusive restaurants that are located inside.



Langkawi Hotel booking is easy to manage and all that is required from the guests is to do it beforehand so that room availability does not turn out to be an issue in the future.



For more information, please visit http://www.fourseasonslangkawi.com



Media Contact:

Jessy Lee

contact@fourseasonslangkawi.com

Langkawi, Malaysia