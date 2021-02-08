Four Seasons Roofing Announces Free Roofing Consultations

Owings Mills, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Four Seasons Roofing, a roofing contractor in MD, is proud to announce that the company offers free estimates and project consultations for roofing projects around the state.



The program is especially important in 2021, as Maryland is dealing with two important and conflicting crisis situations.



COVID-19 has led to an extreme backup in roofing jobs, as crews were forced to stay home for up to two months to flatten the curve of infection. The problem grew so severe that government officials in Montgomery County, MD, issued a press release for consumers. There, they advised everyone to beware of scammers combing the state looking for quick money.



Additionally, Maryland has experienced historically severe weather. A single storm at the beginning of 2021 dumped more than 8 inches of snow in some parts of Maryland. Roofs damaged by prior storms or age simply couldn't handle the weight of all of those flakes.



"Consumers were already struggling to find roofers in MD," says Alex Tugucci from Four Seasons Roofing. "This intense storm just didn't help. We've heard that some homeowners have spent entire days searching for qualified help, and they couldn't even get an appointment."



Desperate consumers may turn to fly-by-night companies that go door to door to solicit work. They often agree to start immediately.



"Few of these companies have licenses or insurance, and accidents can lead to costly homeowners' claims," says the Four Seasons Roofing Alex Tugucci. "Additionally, some homeowners put down a deposit and then never have a crew show up to help. It's tragic, and unfortunately, it's common."



The free consultation program ensures that consumers can have a discussion with a licensed, trained, and qualified professional about the roofing work to be done. There's no fee for this work.



"We just want consumers to understand the difference between working with a scammer and a professional," says Alex Tugucci. "We know that when they talk to us, they'll understand what a roofing contractor in MD should do to help clients and what scammers do to steal money."



If the free consultation progresses to the customer's satisfaction, the work can begin. Qualified, trained roofing contractors in MD work for Four Seasons Roofing. There is a small waitlist for projects.



"We sometimes ask our clients to wait a day or two so we can order the supplies we need and pop the crews into the schedule," says Alex Tugucci. "But most of our clients are pleasantly surprised at how quickly we can help them."



